Eddie Howe Rules Out January Exit for Callum Wilson Amid Chelsea Rumours

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed the club will not sell Callum Wilson in January amid rumoured interest from Chelsea.

Ahead of the meeting between the two teams on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, Blues assistant manager Gianfranco Zola said the England international striker is "of interest" to the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea won 1-0 on the night thanks to a goal from substitute Eden Hazard, and Howe was quizzed on the future of his star forward after the game, per Reuters (h/t ESPN FC).

"Callum's our player and very, very focused on us. I think you could see that with his performance," said the Bournemouth boss. When asked directly on whether there was a chance Wilson would be sold in January, Howe added "not from my perspective, no."

Blues defender David Luiz was also complimentary about the 26-year-old's recent performances:

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mirror, the match on Wednesday represented an "audition" for the striker to show what he could do in front of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

In the end, Wilson struggled to have a major impact on the game, as the Blues dominated the ball for long spells and chances were at a premium for the visitors. Bournemouth would have been hopeful of winning the tie on penalties before Hazard stepped up with a late winner.

Wilson did appear keen to make his mark, though, and as Liam Twomey of ESPN FC relayed, the Chelsea fans are clearly aware of the rumours:

The start of the 2018-19 season has been the best spell Wilson has enjoyed in English football's top flight, and he's led the line expertly for the Cherries.

Wilson has had to fight back from a couple of serious knee injuries in recent years, although he's still one of the most dynamic strikers in English football's top flight. He may not be blisteringly quick, but his movement is sharp and his ability to pin defenders is useful when his team seeks to set up attacks.

Wilson has also been productive up top in terms of both goals and assists, so it's easy to see why he earned a call-up to the England squad earlier in the year:

Additionally, the striker has forged a prosperous relationship with winger Ryan Fraser in the final third:

With neither Olivier Giroud nor Alvaro Morata convincing when handed chances this season, Sarri has turned to Hazard to lead the line for the Blues in their last two Premier League matches. Although the Belgian has done well in the role, he's more influential on the left flank.

As a result, Chelsea will surely be looking to bolster their attacking options in the coming weeks to facilitate charges for silverware in 2019. However, it appears as though they will have to wait until the end of the season if they want to prise Wilson away from the south coast.