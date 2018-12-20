RB Leipzig's Timo Werner Hints at Bayern Munich Move Amid Latest Rumours

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has dropped a major hint he could be open to a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, but his manager, Ralf Rangnick, believes he will stay at the club.

Bayern beat Leipzig 1-0 in the Bundesliga on Wednesday amid reports, including one in Bild (h/t Goal), that Werner, 22, wants a move to the Allianz Arena.

The German's latest comments will do little to dispel that notion, although he did not rule out remaining at Leipzig.

"I've had a nice two-and-a-half years at Leipzig, so they are in the picture [for next season]," he said, per Sky Sports Germany (h/t Goal).

"There are other clubs in the picture. If you play in Germany and want to stay in Germany, there is only one club in question."

Werner has enjoyed an impressive 2018-19 so far.

He has already reached 10 goals for the Bundesliga season and is tied with Bayern's Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus as the division's third-most prolific scorers.

Werner already has a contract to 2020, and Rangnick said after Wednesday's defeat there is an extension offer on the table, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal:

"I believe we said enough in the past about that subject. He has a contract until 2020, and he has a signature-ready extension of his contract on his table. He will think about that over Christmas and the winter break now.

"If he is well advised, I assume, since I know his agent for a long time, then he knows what he has here in Leipzig. I also do not think that this career development that he has made would have happened at any other club. That's why I assume he will stay with us. You will see what will be in three or four years. At the moment he is in the best hands with us."

It is little surprise Bayern are being linked with Werner.

He has been excellent in front of goal since moving to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, and he is still young:

Lewandowski, meanwhile, is now 30, and despite still being prolific, he cannot be Bayern's No. 9 forever.

Werner would be an excellent long-term successor for the Poland international. And based on his latest comments he is open to a move to the Bundesliga champions.