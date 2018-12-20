NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 16 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

As we enter the penultimate week of regular-season football, playoff scenarios get more complicated for the remaining teams, while others have already been eliminated.

There should be some shutouts this week, such as the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. After a tough loss to Pittsburgh last week, the New England Patriots are expected to bounce back with a win over the Buffalo Bills to clinch the AFC East division title. The Dallas Cowboys can also seal their division—the NFC East—with a win against the Buccaneers.

A number of teams remain in the hunt for a playoff berth, including the 8-6 Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in the AFC. In the NFC, the 7-7 Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins join them.

Many of the teams who are still alive in the postseason race have complex playoff scenarios, with the outcomes of multiple games affecting their chances.

For a more in-depth look into the paths to the postseason for the remaining teams, check out this piece that includes graphics and a playoff simulator from the New York Times.

Listed below are the dates, times and TV schedule for the upcoming week of football, followed by some important matchups. The teams predicted to win their match are in bold, according to OddsShark. Additionally, all times listed are in ET.

If you won't be around a TV, you can live-stream all games on NFL Sunday Ticket or on Fubo TV. For live-streaming specific networks, you can find the Fox games on Fox Sports Go, the CBS games on CBS All Access, the Sunday night game on NBC Sports and the Monday night game on Watch ESPN.

NFL Week 16 Coverage Map (Via 506 Sports)

NFL Week 16 Listings and TV Schedule

Saturday

Redskins at Titans: 4:30 p.m., NFLN

Ravens at Chargers: 8:20 p.m., NFLN

Sunday

Bengals at Browns: 1 p.m., CBS

Buccaneers at Cowboys: 1 p.m., Fox

Vikings at Lions: 1 p.m., Fox

Bills at Patriots: 1 p.m., CBS

Packers at Jets: 1 p.m., Fox

Texans at Eagles: 1 p.m., CBS

Falcons at Panthers: 1 p.m., Fox

Giants at Colts: 1 p.m., CBS

Jaguars at Dolphins: 1 p.m., CBS

Rams at Cardinals: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Bears at 49ers: 4:05 p.m., Fox

Steelers at Saints: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chiefs at Seahawks: 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday

Broncos at Raiders: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Important Week 16 Games

Ravens at Chargers

Coming off a huge come-from-behind win against conference rival Kansas City, the Chargers shouldn't have another team to worry about in the final two weeks of the regular season. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson has changed the game for Baltimore.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner has proved himself to be a top dual-threat quarterback in the league.

On 124 passing attempts, Jackson has 818 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. On 114 rushing attempts, he has three touchdowns on 566 yards.

In five starts, the rookie has 427 rushing yards—the most by any quarterback in NFL history. With his ability to run, he acts as another rusher on the team that the defense has to account for.

Jackson will be up against his toughest matchup since Kansas City two weeks ago. While the Chiefs are a high-powered offense, they also allow some of the most points in the league. This is not true of the Los Angeles Chargers, who have held teams to less than 30 points in all but one game this season.

"All 11 to the ball at all times," Jackson noted on how fast the Chargers defense is, per the official Ravens website. "They're flying around, making plays, making turnovers. A good defense."

Baltimore needs a win to stay in the playoff picture, as it is projected as the sixth seed in the AFC Wild Card Round. The Indianapolis Colts are not far behind with an 8-6 record, so the Ravens need to win to still have a chance at the playoffs.

With a win, the Chargers move one step closer to potentially winning the division, as they are tied at 11-3 with the Chiefs.

Steelers at Saints

Both of these teams—despite being projected to be in the playoffs—have much to gain from a win Sunday.

New Orleans can clinch home-field advantage through the playoffs if it beats the Steelers. Additionally, the Saints can also clinch a first-round bye with a tie, a Rams loss, or a Chicago loss or tie.

Home-field advantage would do much for New Orleans as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome has an electric atmosphere that will only help the Saints.

Pittsburgh, on the other hand, can clinch the AFC North title with a win and a Baltimore loss or tie. The Steelers—who technically have not guaranteed themselves a playoff spot—can secure a playoff berth with a win, as well as a Colts and Titans loss.

The Steelers were able to turn their season around with a win over New England last week after three straight losses to the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders. While Ben Roethlisberger is a veteran quarterback used to playing under pressure, he has struggled to keep the ball out of the hands of the defense this season, with 15 interceptions.

He will be up against an equally competent and experienced quarterback in Drew Brees, who has also been struggling as of late—not throwing a single touchdown against Carolina last week.

New Orleans will, however, have a leg up on Pittsburgh with running back Alvin Kamara, who broke his four-game touchdown drought last week. But the Steelers may still be without star running back James Conner, who is battling a high-ankle sprain:

Chiefs at Seahawks

Both the Chiefs and Seahawks are looking to redeem themselves after tough losses in Week 15.

Seattle fell to the struggling 49ers 26-23 in what became a battle of the kickers, while Kansas City battled with the Chargers in a game riddled with offensive prowess and touchdowns.

Russell Wilson has the opportunity for a big game, as Kansas City has the second-worst overall defense in the league and the worst pass defense. The Chiefs' total defense allows over 409 yards and an average of 27.1 points a game to opponents.

If Wilson can connect with top receivers Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin, the Seahawks may be able to keep up with the high-scoring Chiefs.

Kansas City is going to need to stop the drive to win this game. Wilson has only thrown six interceptions this season, which will make it harder for the defense to find opportunities to stop Seattle.

The Chiefs will continue to depend on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who boasts 45 passing touchdowns on the season.

The Chiefs secured a playoff berth in Week 14, but they can go one step further and clinch the AFC West title—and a first-round bye—with a win and a Chargers loss.

If the Chiefs are able to defeat the Seahawks, and both the Chargers and Texans lose, Kansas City will have home-field advantage for the playoffs.

The Seahawks, however, have not clinched a playoff spot yet. There are many scenarios that would result in a Seattle postseason, with most needing a Seahawks win while still dependent on other game outcomes.

If Seattle beats Kansas City, it would need a Washington or Minnesota loss to guarantee a playoff spot.

Playoff scenarios courtesy of CBS Sports.