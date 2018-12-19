WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from December 19

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from December 19December 20, 2018
The latest chapter in the rivalry between Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano was written Wednesday night, with a twist ending that shocked fans and created numerous questions about the immediate future of NXT.
That Steel Cage epic was not the only thing on tap.
Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke made their in-ring debuts, battling Io Shirai and Dakota Kai, while the impressive Dominik Dijakovic announced his arrival with a devastating squash win.
Find out what else went down with this recap of the December 19 episode of NXT.
Dakota Kai and Io Shirai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke
Dakota Kai and Io Shirai got involved in the NXT Women's Championship match at TakeOver: WarGames, preventing Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke from interfering any further on behalf of Shayna Baszler.
Wednesday night, the twosomes battled in tag team action.
Duke and Shafir beat down and worked over Kai with a ground-and-pound assault. Kai eventually broke free of the oppressive grip of the heels and made the hot tag to Shirai, who exploded into the match.
She delivered a 619 and, ultimately, put Shafir away with a moonsault.
Result
Shirai and Kai defeated Shafir and Duke
Grade
C+
Analysis
Duke and Shafir are still very green, but television matches like this, against veteran opposition like Kai and Shirai, are exactly what they need in order to grow and evolve as performers. It is easy to see why management likes them, too. They are natural athletes and could legitimately kick someone's ass. Their friendship with Ronda Rousey is a major plus.
Kai is a great underdog babyface, and Shirai looks like the next breakout star of the brand.
While the match was not necessarily a great one, it spotlighted everyone nicely and helped Shirai gain some momentum after a disappointing Mae Young Classic final-round match at Evolution.
Dominik Dijakovic vs. Aaron Mackey
Former Ring of Honor star Dominik Dijakovic returned to NXT television after weeks of vignettes, battling local competitor Aaron Mackey.
Dijakovic sent a message loudly and clearly to the locker room, abusing and manhandling Mackey before finishing him off with the Feast Your Eyes.
Result
Dijakovic defeated Mackey
Grade
B
Analysis
It is hard to gauge the success of Dijakovic on one squash match, but this was an impressive squash that introduced the big man as a threat going forward and someone who can replace Lars Sullivan as the most dangerous man in NXT.
Hardly a game-changer of a debut but one that could prove historic depending on the success Dijakovic finds.
Heavy Machinery vs. Unnamed Competition
Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight looked to continue their six-month win streak Wednesday night as they battled competition so fierce, they were not even given names.
Heavy Machinery punished the competition, even overcoming the appearance of Undisputed Era on the entrance ramp to score the one-sided win.
After the match, Undisputed Era and Heavy Machinery cut promos, leading to an NXT Tag Team Championship defense by Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong against Heavy Machinery at some time in the near future.
Result
Heavy Machinery defeated the unnamed opponents
Grade
B-
Analysis
Heavy Machinery overcoming the distraction to win was fine, but the prospect of a match against Undisputed Era just feels...weird.
Dozovic and Knight have spent months feeling very much like a B-team in NXT. To suddenly have them come from out of nowhere to challenge O'Reilly and Strong for the titles when War Raiders have not been seen since triumphing in WarGames makes little sense.
And is hardly believable.
Steel Cage Match: Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano
Johnny Gargano got the jump on Aleister Black early in their Steel Cage match Wednesday night, courtesy of a sneak attack. After a back-and-forth brawl on the floor, the fight finally made its way into the cage, where the rivals were free to unleash hell on each other.
Black rolled early, but Gargano crotched him on the ropes, seizing control. The even, competitive nature of their TakeOver match was replicated here, as neither Superstar was really able to gain an upper hand.
Gargano and Black played on elements of their previous encounter, including Gargano sending Black face-first into the cage, looking him in the eyes and stating, "I absolve you of your sins." Black answered with Black Mass, leveling Johnny Wrestling.
Both men exhausted after the lengthy, grueling match, they sought escape from the steel structure. As Black inched toward the door, NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa appeared and slammed the cage door on his head.
Gargano, seeing that Ciampa had interfered, returned to the ring. Then, in a moment fans had not seen in over a year, he joined the Blackheart in the double kick they popularized as teammates in DIY.
A smiling Ciampa left the cage, and Gargano scored the pinfall victory.
Result
Gargano defeated Ciampa
Grade
A+
Analysis
What a damn fine match. Gargano and Black have such electric chemistry and an innate ability to mesh storyline with in-ring action in a way that Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose only wish they could.
This match was a superb, pay-per-view-quality bout that ranks as one of the best television matches of the year. It is the development at the end, though, that is most interesting.
Has Gargano sunk so deep into depravity that he is willing to realign himself with the man who made his life a living hell? In the lasting words of Harvey Dent from The Dark Knight, "You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain."
Gargano is firmly the villain. Just how much he plays Two-Face to Ciampa's Joker remains to be seen.