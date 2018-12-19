WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from December 19

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The latest chapter in the rivalry between Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano was written Wednesday night, with a twist ending that shocked fans and created numerous questions about the immediate future of NXT.

That Steel Cage epic was not the only thing on tap.

Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke made their in-ring debuts, battling Io Shirai and Dakota Kai, while the impressive Dominik Dijakovic announced his arrival with a devastating squash win.

Find out what else went down with this recap of the December 19 episode of NXT.