Deondre Francois Denies NFL Draft, Florida State Transfer Rumors

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Quarterback Deondre Francois may have taken his last snap as a Florida State Seminole.

Chris Hays and Chaunte'l Powell of the Orlando Sentinel cited sources who said Francois will not return to Florida State next year and will either head to the NFL or transfer to another school as a graduate transfer, but the quarterback had other thoughts:

In an updated report, Hays and Powell noted Francois called and said, "Why would I not go back to FSU? I'm thinking about declaring [for the NFL] but I don't know what I'm going to do. I never told anybody nothing like that. I'm just unsure what I'm doing right now."

He has already graduated from Florida State, meaning he would be eligible to play immediately if he did eventually transfer.

"I know Deondre, he is just graduated, I applaud him for that, for accomplishing one of his dreams," head coach Willie Taggart said regarding the possibility of the quarterback transferring. "And I know he's weighing his options in regard to that. But we're going to support Deondre whatever he decides to do. But that's where we're at with that."

Francois arrived at Florida State with plenty of hype. He was a 4-star prospect and the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the recruiting class of 2015, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and didn't disappoint in 2016 with 3,350 passing yards, 20 touchdown throws and seven interceptions.

He added 198 yards and five scores on the ground and appeared well on his way to superstardom as the quarterback of a high-profile program.

However, he suffered a broken kneecap in the 2017 opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide and missed the year before a disappointing showing in 2018. Florida State saw its 36-year bowl streak snapped, and he threw for 15 touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions while playing behind a suspect offensive line.

Hays and Powell noted there have been off-field headlines as well during Francois' time at Florida State.

An ex-girlfriend alleged domestic abuse, although charges were never filed. Police did charge him with marijuana possession, and he went into a diversion program.

As for Francois' professional prospects, he was not listed among the top 10 quarterbacks on Bleacher Report's Matt Miller's most recent big board. He could be competing with the likes of Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins and Oregon's Justin Herbert should they choose to enter the draft and is coming off a lackluster season.

If he doesn't enter the draft, he apparently could return to Florida State despite previous transfer reports.