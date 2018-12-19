WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 19

Credit: WWE.com

Mustafa Ali not only moved from 205 Live to SmackDown this week, but he managed to pin the WWE champion, Daniel Bryan, during his tag team match in the main event.

With Lio Rush, Drake Maverick and Lucha House Party putting in time over on Raw, it looks like WWE could be doing one of two things.

We are either seeing the company make room for more cruiserweights, or we are seeing the company slowly filter the cruiserweight division onto the other shows so it can eventually cancel 205 Live.

The show hasn't exactly been a top priority for management despite the talents in the locker room delivering show-stealing performances whenever they are given the opportunity.

Being exclusive to the WWE Network limits the size of its audience and filming it after SmackDown means some fans leave before the taping begins for 205 Live.

Let's take a look at everything WWE did on this week's show.

Hideo Itami vs. Noam Dar

The first match of the night saw Ariya Daivari accompany Hideo Itami to the ring to face Noam Dar. Before the bout, Daivari ordered the crowd to show Itami respect, indicating he will be playing second fiddle to the Japanese Superstar.

The Scottish Supernova started strong with some quick offense, but Itami quickly turned things about and hit him with a guillotine leg drop from the top turnbuckle.

The bout was competitive but it didn't quite live up to what we know both of these men are capable of. It's hard to tell where the disconnect came from, but it was there.

Dar looked like he was going to win when Daivari provided the distraction Itami needed to knock off his opponent with a knee to the head.

Grade: B-

Notes and Highlights

Daivari said this episode was canceled if Itami didn't get some competition. Maverick coming out and acting like a babyface authority figure against the heels made no sense. He needs to start being the same person on Raw and 205 Live if we are supposed to care about him.

Daivari's attire makes him look like someone the hero of an action movie would kill on his way to finding the main bad guy. He's just a generic enforcer.

It wouldn't be surprising to find out WWE was editing the crowd's reactions during matches now that the show is pre-taped. People looked like they were barely reacting when it sounded like they were cheering.

Lio Rush vs. Aaron Solow

Lio Rush's first match back after spending several weeks on Raw was against a jobber we have seen before by the name of Aaron Solow.

The Man of the Hour took a cheap shot before the bell to get an unfair advantage, but Solow came out of the gate hot after the bell.

Rush quickly turned things around and hit The Final Hour. Instead of making a cover for an easy win, he decided to beat down his opponent some more before hitting his signature frog splash one more time.

This was a dominant and decisive win, but the crowd did not seem to care one bit. Rush is the kind of Superstar who can do things nobody else can do, but if he doesn't get the chance to do those things, he is being wasted.

Grade: D+

Notes and Highlights

During his promo at the top of the show, Maverick acted like everyone was waiting for Rush to return to 205 Live. The kid has talent, but his character isn't getting over as it should be.

Buddy Murphy was shown asking Maverick for a special kind of challenge so he could prove he is truly the best cruiserweight in the world. The GM said he would think about it and come up with something by next week.

It would have been funny to see Rush work the whole match in his vest. He took it off before hitting his finisher for some reason.

The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher

This week's main event featured a Street Fight with The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa taking on Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak.

This was a back and forth contest. Both teams used plenty of different weapons they found under and around the ring to inflict damage. We even saw a mop and bucket, but Perry Saturn was nowhere to be seen.

At one point, Gulak used a hook to pull at Kendrick's cheek in a disturbing display similar to when Randy Orton would pull on Jeff Hardy's ear piercings.

After Tozawa rallied late in the match, he and Kendrick tied Gulak to a ring post with a bungee cord so they could deliver dozens of chest chops. Gallagher made the save with a trash can.

Some of the offense in this match was fun and unique, and it helped wake the crowd up a bit. Despite Gulak and Gallagher controlling most of the match, The Wizard of Odd picked up the win with Sliced Bread No. 2 from the top turnbuckle.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights