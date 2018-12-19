Montae Nicholson Placed on Reserve List by Redskins After Assault Charge

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Safety Montae Nicholson has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list by the Washington Redskins.

The team announced the move Wednesday.

Per the Loudoun County (Va.) sheriff's office (via CNN's Madeleine Thompson and David Close), Nicholson was charged with assault and battery and public drunkenness after being arrested early Tuesday morning.

Nicholson and a female companion, Sydney Maggiore, allegedly attacked another man and woman, who were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, "Nicholson assaulted the man and Maggiore struck the female with a bottle and also assaulted the male victim."

One of the victims told the officers the incident began when Nicholson and Maggiore pulled up to the pair in a vehicle and began honking the horn at them, which led to a verbal altercation and alleged physical assault.

After the arrest, Nicholson was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Nicholson, 23, was a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2017. He's appeared in all 14 games so far this season and has made a career-high seven starts.