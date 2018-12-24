Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2018

0 of 30

Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images

Welcome, hoop fans.

NBA Grinch here to disrupt your spectacular end-of-the-year celebrations with a reminder that not all parts of 2018 were terrific.

It isn't the nicest task, but it's among the most necessary. Just like the rest of us, NBA organizations are in a constant state of experimenting, analyzing and (hopefully) maturing. Missteps are an unavoidable part of the process. They're also one of the most critical developmental tools, provided we're able to learn from them.

So, before we shift to the refreshing feeling of starting a new calendar, we first must reflect on the biggest 2018 regret for each of the Association's 30 squads.

From free-agency failures to draft-night debacles and everything in between, we'll examine where it went most wrong for clubs over the last 12 months.