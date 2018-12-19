Former 4-Star QB Jarren Williams Reportedly Will Transfer from Miami Football

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami quarterback Jarren Williams, a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2018, is reportedly planning on transferring from the Hurricanes according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com.

Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald reported that Williams was practicing with the Hurricanes on Wednesday:

Williams remained eligible to remain a redshirt player after appearing in just one game for the Hurricanes, completing one pass for 17 yards against Savannah State on Sept. 8. He was suspended in November for the team's game against Virginia Tech for violating team rules.

"He excited us with what he did on the All-Star Circuit last year, particularly in terms of his accuracy and his competitive nature," 247Sports director of scouting Barton Simmons told Wiltfong. "I am surprised he wasn't a starter at Miami, I expected him to win that job as a freshman, so I definitely think he has the ability to be a starter at his next stop."

Williams came to the Hurricanes as one of the more highly regarded quarterbacks in the Class of 2018 after completing 62 percent of his passes as a high school senior, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions.

But Miami split the playing time in 2018 between N'Kosi Perry and Malik Rosier, with neither playing particularly well for the 7-5 Hurricanes. Williams was expected to battle with Perry for the starting gig next season, making his potential transfer a significant blow for the Hurricanes.