Daniel Bryan Injury Update, R-Truth, Carmella Vacation Plan, More in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Bryan Reportedly Fine After Rough Bump vs. Ali

WWE champion Daniel Bryan suffered a surprising defeat on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live when Mustafa Ali pinned him in a tag team match that saw Ali team with AJ Styles and Bryan tag with Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Ali beat Bryan with his 054 Splash finisher, but he appeared to knee the champ in the head on impact.

It made for a scary moment given Bryan's history of head injuries, but according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Bryan insisted he was no worse for wear after coming back through the curtain.

Ali could be heard checking on Bryan right as he hit the move, and he was reportedly highly apologetic backstage.

Bryan appeared on the Christmas edition of SmackDown Live that was taped later in the night, which suggests no significant injury was suffered.

WWE's Reported Plans for R-Truth and Carmella

WWE reportedly has an idea of where it's going with R-Truth and Carmella following their Mixed Match Challenge victory.

After The Fabulous Truth beat Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge at TLC, it was announced that Truth had chosen WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, as the destination for their all-expenses-paid vacation to anywhere in the world.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider (h/t Jon Fuentes of WrestlingNews.co), WWE is planning to film segments involving Truth and Carmella at WWE headquarters that will air in the coming weeks.

Truth and Carmella have been a fun, comedic duo on SmackDown Live, and the current storyline will provide them with plenty more opportunities to shine.

Additionally, Truth and Carmella will be the 30th entrants in their respective Royal Rumble matches as a result of winning the Mixed Match Challenge.

Castle Comments on Rumored WWE Interest

Former Ring of Honor World champion Dalton Castle is well aware of WWE's reported interest in signing him.

Last week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) reported that Castle is on WWE's radar.

In an interview with 1Wrestling's Bill Apter (h/t Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co), Castle used his trademark humor to address the rumors: "Of course I've heard those rumors. Who wouldn't be interested in Dalton Castle? I think about them a lot. It is a big world out there. I don't know what to say to you Bill, you want the scoop? I got a lucrative offer from WCW and I'm thinking about taking it."

WCW is no longer in existence, but Castle figures to have no shortage of offers and options when his ROH contract expires.

Given how much success former independent stars have had in WWE NXT in recent years, however, WWE may be an ideal landing spot for The Peacock.

Free Match of the Day: 2008 Royal Rumble

With the 2019 Royal Rumble on tap for January, WWE's free match of the day for Wednesday was the entire 2008 Royal Rumble match.

That Rumble was a memorable one, as it started with Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, who were the final two participants in the previous year's Rumble match.

Also, John Cena made a surprise return from injury as the No. 30 entrant and won the match at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

