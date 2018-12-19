TMZ Releases Video of Montae Nicholson Throwing Punches in Fight Before Arrest

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington safety Montae Nicholson was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with assault and battery and public drunkenness after getting into a fight in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to TMZ Sports.



In a video released by the site, Nicholson is seen brawling with several people and throwing punches, including landing one shot that appeared to knock the recipient unconscious. The footage showed people attempting to restrain Nicholson, to no avail (warning: contains graphic violence):

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, the police report stated that "an investigation determined the male suspect assaulted the male victim, and the female suspect struck the female victim with a bottle and also assaulted the male victim." One of the victims told police the alleged assault started after the "suspects pulled up in a vehicle and honked the horn at them."

"We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson," senior vice president of communications Tony Wyllie said in a statement. "We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details."

Nicholson started seven games for Washington this year before Ha Ha Clinton-Dix took over the starting role.