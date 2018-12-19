Adrien Rabiot's Agent and Mother Says PSG Exit Decision 'Definitive and Final'

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

The mother and agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has said the decision made to leave the club is "definitive and final."

Rabiot's contract in the French capital is poised to expire at the end of the current campaign and, with no extension agreed, PSG have taken the decision to leave him out of matchday squads.

When asked about the player's future, Rabiot's mother Veronique made it clear the Frenchman's days at the Parc des Princes are numbered and said there was actually a chance for him to join Barcelona in the summer, per RTL (h/t Get French Football News):

"The president said to us that we are a big family…I have never denigrated the club… Today I am being attacked by the club through Antero Henrique (Sporting Director), so I am allowing myself to end my silence.

"During the summer transfer window, I wanted Adrien to be transfer listed, Adrien wanted to quit the club, we said it quite clearly. I do not see how I was disloyal. There was an offer from Barcelona, the club rejected it.

"The decision taken is definitive and final. The situation today has completely descended and there is no way back."

Henrique recently said the club feel they have been "misled" by Rabiot in the past in regards to a new contract and that he would not play for an "indefinite period" as a result, per Yahoo Sport (h/t Jack Sear of Goal).

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel told Goal's James Westwood he had accepted the club's decision to marginalise Rabiot.

Since that move was made there has unsurprisingly been a lot of speculation regarding Rabiot's future. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), Rabiot has already agreed terms with Barcelona regarding a switch in either January or at the end of the season.

B/R Football looked at how the PSG man fares in comparison to some of the other midfield options Barca have:

Given the toxicity of the situation, a January move would now surely suit all parties. From Rabiot's perspective, while he can speak to teams in the new year with a view to signing on a free at the end of the campaign, he will not want to end up banished by PSG for the rest of 2018-19.

As a footballer he has a lot to offer and any elite team requiring a boost of quality in midfield will surely consider him. It's clear he's no longer wanted at the Parc des Princes either:

Given PSG are already short of midfield options, a January departure for Rabiot would surely prompt them into making a move in the transfer market.

Having blossomed as a footballer in Paris, this situation is far from ideal for Rabiot and there will be some sadness by those associated with PSG as to how this appears likely to conclude. The best PSG, the player and interested parties can hope for now appears to be a swift solution to what has been a drawn-out saga.