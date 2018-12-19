Mauricio Pochettino Says 'I Don't Have Money' When Asked About January Signings

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has effectively ruled out making any new signings in January, saying Tottenham Hotspur's current situation is comparable to that of Arsenal's when they moved to the Emirates Stadium.

Per David Hytner in the Guardian, when asked ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Gunners about potential January additions, the Argentinian manager shook his head, showed an empty trouser pocket and said to the club press officer: "He [the journalist] asks me if I am going to spend money. I don't have money."

He then repeated the gesture to indicate the north London club have no funds for January signings and explained the cost of Spurs' new stadium, which they have yet to move in to, has impacted their ability to add to the squad:

"One thing you need to understand is that Tottenham built a new training ground and built what is going to be one of the best stadiums in the world with our own resources. It's not like people came from I don't know where and said: 'What is the cost of the new stadium and new facilities? Here's £100 million, £200 million, £500 million. And what does the manager want? Five players? OK, we're going to invest £200 million, £300 million more.'

"We're doing all these fantastic things with our own resources. It's important to make that clear when we compare with another team. To be competitive like we are, it's tough. It was tough for Arsenal, remember, in a different Premier League and a different period in England."

Spurs did not make a single signing back in the summer, but they have enjoyed an excellent first half of 2018-19 and currently sit third in the Premier League.

However, they are enduring something of an injury crisis with Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama all doubts ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates.

Striker Harry Kane is also a potential absentee due to a cold:

It is not rare for sides to be short on players at this time of year as it is so busy, but those clubs hoping to compete for the Premier League title invariably have squads that can cope.

In an ideal world Pochettino would likely add to his squad in the new year in order to ensure his side will be able to stay competitive throughout the season. But that does not seem likely to happen now.

Outside of concerns about the Tottenham squad, the north London club's lack of transfer funds could have a more serious knock-on effect.

Pochettino is being widely touted as a potential long-term replacement for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United:

The Manchester giants have the financial clout to be able to tempt the 46-year-old with the kind of funds he is not getting, nor has ever had, at Spurs.

If Pochettino becomes frustrated with Tottenham's inability to enter the transfer market, he may yet be tempted by the United job, where he would always have money to spend.