Thomas Tuchel: 'I Understand and Respect' PSG Decision to Drop Adrien Rabiot

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2018

BELGRADE, SERBIA - DECEMBER 11: Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain at Rajko Mitic Stadium on December 11, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has accepted the club's decision to "indefinitely" drop Adrien Rabiot from the team.

Rabiot is in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes and has informed the club of his desire to leave rather than sign a new deal, prompting PSG to suspend him.

Tuchel told Goal's James Westwood:

"It's a decision of the club that Adrien is not with the team. I understand and respect this decision; now we're going to wait.

"I've said a lot of times I love the player, but the situation has been going on for a long time. That's how it is ... The club made this decision, and I have to respect it."

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed recent comments PSG sporting director Antero Henrique made:

Fans have also made their feelings on the midfielder known, per Johnson:

Rabiot was an important part of Tuchel's plans this season, having made 20 appearances under the German and started 15.

He's a key distributor for PSG in the centre of the park:

The Parisians will have to do without that now, as well as his impressive technical ability with the ball at his feet.

Rabiot excels at gliding past players in midfield, helping the team evade attempts to press them and driving them further forward.

Football writer Rich Allen believes his attitude needs some work, though:

The 23-year-old also caused a stir at the start of the summer, when he refused to be put on a standby list for France's FIFA World Cup squad.

According to Westwood, Rabiot has been most heavily linked with Barcelona, where his skill set would suit the Camp Nou well.

Clubs outside France will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with him in January, though he'll likely be available at an affordable price next month, so his exile at PSG may not last long.

