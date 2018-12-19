WWE SmackDown Results: Mustafa Ali's Massive Upset and Top Takeaways

1 of 4

Mustafa Ali exploded onto the SmackDown scene a week ago, taking WWE champion The New Daniel Bryan to the limit in a singles match that immediately let fans know that he was one to watch. His sudden and unexpected push continued Tuesday as he teamed with AJ Styles to defeat Andrade "Cien" Almas and Bryan.

Not only did him and Styles pick up the win, they did so when Ali pinned Bryan clean off a 054 splash.

The win was a jaw-dropping one in that he not only defeated the WWE champion, he did so as one of the 205 Live misfits just two weeks into his SmackDown career.

Let's not forget that Ali, for as excellent as he has been in 2018, was still one of the cruiserweights banished to the C- or D-show in WWE. He stole shows against Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander but he was hardly the first Superstar one would look at when the topic of the next big push came up.

Ali, though, has made the absolute most of his opportunity, turning in two straight performances that have elevated his star and built the fans' and management's trust in him. The harder he works, the more he thrives under the bright lights, the greater the chances become he achieves greatness even beyond his own belief.