LeBron James: Jarrett Allen's Block 'Probably All over Social Media'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2018

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 18: Jarrett Allen #31 of the Brooklyn Nets blocks the shot of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during their game at the Barclays Center on December 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen had the biggest moment of his young career Tuesday night when he blocked a dunk attempt from LeBron James.

  1. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  2. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  3. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  4. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  5. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  6. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  7. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  8. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  9. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  10. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  11. Happy 30th to KD!

  12. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  13. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  14. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  15. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  16. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  17. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  18. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  19. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  20. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

Right Arrow Icon

It was only the ninth time James was blocked in 1,850 career dunk attempts over his career, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Despite the rarity, the Los Angeles Lakers star was able to shrug off the moment after the game.

"He's in his twenties, I'm in my thirties. It takes me a little longer to get warmed up, but that's fine," James said, per Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily. "When you're a shot blocker, I'm sure you can get a block. It happens. It's probably all over social media, so that's cool."

People were definitely talking about the block on Twitter and Instagram throughout the night, helping Allen potentially become more of a household name during his breakout second season in the NBA.

Meanwhile, James has had quite a few of his own viral moments, so he can probably let one go the other way.

Related

    Why the Lakers Should Try to Sign Austin Rivers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Why the Lakers Should Try to Sign Austin Rivers

    Los Angeles Lakers
    via Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron: Melo Joining Lakers Would Be 'Great'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron: Melo Joining Lakers Would Be 'Great'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Says Lakers Landing AD Would Be 'Amazing'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Says Lakers Landing AD Would Be 'Amazing'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KCP Is Rockets' 'Top' Trade Target

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KCP Is Rockets' 'Top' Trade Target

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report