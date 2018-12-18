LeBron James: Jarrett Allen's Block 'Probably All over Social Media'

Al Bello/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen had the biggest moment of his young career Tuesday night when he blocked a dunk attempt from LeBron James.

4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Right Arrow Icon

It was only the ninth time James was blocked in 1,850 career dunk attempts over his career, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Despite the rarity, the Los Angeles Lakers star was able to shrug off the moment after the game.

"He's in his twenties, I'm in my thirties. It takes me a little longer to get warmed up, but that's fine," James said, per Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily. "When you're a shot blocker, I'm sure you can get a block. It happens. It's probably all over social media, so that's cool."

People were definitely talking about the block on Twitter and Instagram throughout the night, helping Allen potentially become more of a household name during his breakout second season in the NBA.

Meanwhile, James has had quite a few of his own viral moments, so he can probably let one go the other way.