Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Lakers and 76ers Have 'Resisted' Acquiring SF

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Teams are apparently in no rush to trade for swingman Carmelo Anthony.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers have both "resisted the idea" of acquiring him from the Houston Rockets. What's more, the Charlotte Hornets have also "passed to date" even though Anthony is connected to owner Michael Jordan through the Jordan Brand.

Stein noted Anthony has not been with the Rockets since Nov. 15, and moving him would create approximately $2.6 million in luxury-tax savings.

Anthony is a future Hall of Famer, but he is 34 years old and coming off the worst stretch of his career from an individual productivity angle.

He averaged 13.4 points and 0.5 assists a night in the 10 games he played with Houston this season, which would both be career-worst marks. What's more, he tallied career-low totals of points (16.2), field-goal percentage (40.4) and assists (1.3) during the 2017-18 campaign while playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Houston's net rating was an abysmal minus-nine when he was on the floor this season, per NBA.com, so perhaps it isn't much surprise that contenders like the Lakers and 76ers aren't jumping at the chance to trade for him.

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection who led the league in scoring in 2012-13, but any team trading for him isn't going to get that version.

That said, he wouldn't be asked to serve as a primary offensive playmaker for either the Lakers or 76ers thanks to the presence of players like LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Anthony, who is friends with James, could simply spot up and take advantage of openings created by those other players.

Still, it appears he won't join either team in the near future.