Kyle Kuzma Warned About Tweeting Negatively at Official NBA Referee Account

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 13: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives past Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Toyota Center on December 13, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The days of Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma tweeting at the official NBA referees account may be over. 

On Tuesday, E. Garcia Gundersen of USA Today reported the NBA warned Kuzma about tweeting negatively toward the account, although it has not yet fined him.

The NBA referees account tweeted a video from the Lakers' Thursday loss to the Houston Rockets in which Kuzma was whistled for a foul while defending James Harden. The original tweet indicated TNT broadcaster Chris Webber was wrong about his assessment of the play, and Kuzma responded, "Can we get fined if we tweet back at this account?"

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, some members of the Lakers—including LeBron James—played multiple defensive possessions with their hands behind their backs during the game. They grew frustrated with the officiating and did it to make a point.

That is one way to get their frustration out, but Kuzma learned tweeting at the officials' Twitter account is not the way to do it if he wants to escape the league’s ire.

