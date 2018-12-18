Lamar Odom to Participate in the Dubai International Basketball Championship

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Lamar Odom is returning to professional basketball at the Dubai International Basketball Championship, which tips off in February.

Odom announced Tuesday on Instagram he'll join a team representing the Philippines.

The 39-year-old previously told ClutchPoints' Ryan Ward in November he planned on suiting up in the BIG3 League and hoped to play in China next year.

Odom explained in Tuesday's post how competing in the Dubai International Basketball Championship will help him achieve his long-term aims:

"To me this is a great warming up for the @thebig3 !! It's been a minute since I've professionally competed and I hope to be as explosive as I used to be! I was hoping to be ready for the Chinese CBA earlier this year but I didn't feel that I was physically [where] I wanted to be. ( yet) I needed more time to recover from my multiple strokes and hearts attacks."

Odom was hospitalized in October 2015 after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel. He told Kevin Hart (h/t TMZ) in August he had experienced 12 strokes and six heart attacks while in a coma during his hospital stay.

Odom last played in the NBA during the 2012-13 season, when he averaged 4.0 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Los Angeles Clippers. He signed a contract with the New York Knicks in April 2014 but didn't appear in a game before the team waived him that July.