Monday's WWE Raw Ratings Up 16 Percent After Vince McMahon's Return

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

The viewership for Raw on Monday night climbed 16 percent from last week, Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton reported Tuesday.

According to Middleton, the show drew 2.547 million viewers, up from 2.194 million viewers for the Dec. 10 edition of Raw. The latter was the lowest rating in Raw history.

The bump comes after WWE announced Vince McMahon was coming back "to shake things up."

Whether Raw can maintain its ratings improvement remains to be seen. WWE teased a landscape-changing development for Monday night to address the concerns of fans who thought Raw has taken a nosedive creatively.

McMahon had son Shane, daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Triple H join him in the ring to kick off Raw. Rather than revealing any specific details, they instead provided vague proclamations about how they were going to have a more active role in Raw and SmackDown Live and generally freshen things up.

However, it was essentially business as usual, with the structure of Monday's show identical to every other Raw from the past few months.

The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez reported earlier this month (h/t Uproxx's Brandon Stroud) that WWE has something planned in January that will get Raw back on track and win over any disaffected fans. Since it's not yet January, the McMahon family's appearance may not be what Alvarez was alluding to.

If it was in fact WWE's grand plan, the momentum from Monday night will be fleeting. The company can only rely on nostalgia and any goodwill toward McMahon for so long before fans realize they're watching the same Raw that frustrated them in the first place.