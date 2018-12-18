Gary Neville Says Paul Pogba Danced 'On the Grave' of Axed Manager Jose Mourinho

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Gary Neville has accused Paul Pogba of dancing on Jose Mourinho's grave immediately after the manager was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday.

Pogba was criticised by some after a photo was posted on the Frenchman's Instagram, showing him with a knowing look and labelled "Caption this." Former United defender Neville was one of those who took umbrage, presumably feeling Pogba had his part to play in Mourinho's sacking:

Liam Prenderville of the Mirror explained Pogba's post—which was hastily deleted—was prescheduled by sponsors Adidas. Still, Neville appeared on Sky Sports News and slammed the player for its timing:

"Mourinho lost his job this morning and Paul Pogba and his people put that Instagram post out.

"Don't fall for this coincidence, schedule tweet nonsense - it's garbage. Absolute garbage. Do not let him fool you.

"To dance on the grave of the manager who has just been sacked is out of order."

Mourinho was given his marching orders less than 48 hours after United lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield, their eighth loss this season, leaving them sixth in the Premier League and 19 points off Jurgen Klopp's leaders.

Pogba is one of those players who has failed to live up to expectations this season—or indeed for most of his stay since rejoining for £89 million in 2016. He was an unused substitute for the second league match in a row at Anfield.

Journalist Annie Eaves suggested there were bigger concerns at hand than Pogba's social media activity but struggled to understand the decision nonetheless (Contains language NSFW):

Neville remarked on the breakdown in relationship between Mourinho and Pogba, which escalated in September when the manager stripped his midfielder of the vice-captaincy:

"I think he would like to have gone public earlier. There is no doubt that Paul Pogba has fallen out with the manager - he doesn't believe in him, he doesn't like him. He doesn't think he's a good coach probably.

"And vice versa, Jose Mourinho doesn't think Pogba is as good a player as he thinks he is. There has been a complete breakdown between the pair of them in the last six months - maybe even 12 months.

"There is no doubt there is a high level of dislike there."

Another ex-Red Devil and defensive partner of Neville's, Patrice Evra, took a more diplomatic approach and agreed the club should be first priority:

One can understand Pogba's frustration with the manner in which his second stay at United has unfolded. On one hand, Mourinho often goes public with his criticism and could be argued as deserving the same in return, but there is also a matter of decorum, respect and care in sensitive times such as these.

Neville has made his feelings clear on Pogba's off-field response to Mourinho's sacking, but he could have his opportunity to make a stronger statement on the pitch when United travel to Cardiff City on Saturday.