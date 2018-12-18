Bayern Munich Boss Niko Kovac Gives Ambiguous Response to Timo Werner Rumours

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has suggested the door could be open for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in future but refused to discuss speculation at present.

Werner's form in recent years has led to rumours of a transfer to the Allianz Arena, but Kovac was non-committal when asked about Bayern's chances of signing him in either January or next summer.

Speaking to Kicker (h/t Press Association, via Daily Mail), the Bayern boss said: “Timo Werner is a great player with great skills. What happens in the winter or next summer, we’ll leave that alone.”

Werner has netted 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season and is one of the top scorers in the division, alerting league champions Bayern to his talent.

The 22-year-old is on track to challenge his career-best tally of Bundesliga goals in a season and has demonstrated superb consistency in Germany's top flight, per Scouted Football:

Bayern have no pressing concerns in the striker department with Robert Lewandowski, 30, leading their line, but questions will inevitably turn to the Poland international's heir.

Die Roten will host Leipzig on Wednesday, and Werner will have the opportunity to audition for his alleged admirers knowing a win for either side will take them into third place.

Sandro Wagner currently provides cover for Lewandowski in Bayern's attack but is seen more as back-up than genuine competition for their key frontman.

The 31-year-old has started just once in the league this season and has two starts across all competitions, but Wagner recently said he's content with the situation, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Bayern have endured a difficult season thus far and Kovac has been the subject of criticism, but a mid-season arrival of Werner's stature would go a long way to improving the mood at the Allianz Arena.

That being said, RB Leipzig are tough negotiators and will consider Werner a vital component until at least the end of this campaign, meaning a transfer between German rivals before June seems unlikely.