Jose Mourinho Speculation Not a Worry, Says Real Madrid Manager Santiago Solari

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has said he's not worried by speculation linking freshly sacked Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho with his role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mourinho managed Los Blancos between 2010 and 2013 and is thought to be admired by their president, Florentino Perez, but Solari addressed the media on Tuesday after "The Special One" was fired at Old Trafford.

The 42-year-old said: "I have the maximum admiration and respect for all my fellow coaches, especially those who have been at this club and given us joy. How would I be worried about rumours or speculation about Real Madrid? It happens every day, is just part of our reality."

Real won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup with Mourinho at their helm, while the former Castilla coach is not even two months into his tenure as head coach.

Marca's Chris Winterburn provided an update on the speculation linking Mourinho with a return to Spain's capital not long after his latest sacking:

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague also told BBC 5 Live Sport's Euro Leagues podcast in October that Perez remains a keen admirer of his former manager:

Solari has won nine of his 11 matches in charge of Real, and he's taken his side to Abu Dhabi this week, where they'll face semi-finalists Kashima Antlers in search of their third successive FIFA Club World Cup.

However, Jose Felix Diaz reported soon after Mourinho's sacking that confidence in Solari was not high at Real, scrutinising some of his tactical decisions in results against CSKA Moscow (0-3 loss) and Rayo Vallecano (1-0 win).

One might question where the allure is for Real to reappoint Mourinho considering his managerial form has been in a downward spiral over recent years.

Sky Sports Statto summarised just how poorly the Portuguese has performed in the league of late, having been sacked at Chelsea prior to a largely unsuccessful two-and-a-half years at Old Trafford:

Solari will have an opportunity to win his first trophy as Real manager at the FIFA Club World Cup this month, a triumph that would surely underpin some faith in his reign.

Mourinho may be available following his dismissal at United, but the incumbent Real chief doesn't consider rumours to be anything worth worrying about.