Best Feuds for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn After WWE Raw Return

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The McMahon Family returned on Monday's episode of Raw to shake up WWE, and part of the plan called for several NXT call-ups and the return of injured Superstars, including Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Owens and Zayn have been two of the best heels on the main roster, but they haven't always been put in the best storylines. With a focus on giving the fans what they want, it's time for the former best friends to form a loose alliance again.

In addition to rekindling a friendship, Owens and Zayn should also be involved in marquee programs as WWE prepares for the Road to WrestleMania 35.

Kevin Owens

Raw has struggled without Owens there each week to be a steadying force with his elite in-ring work and his unparalleled mic skills. When he returns, it should be to break in the brand's newest big-name acquisition, ECIII.

ECIII was one of the biggest signings in NXT history, but his short run with the yellow-and-black brand never lived up to the hype. To make sure that doesn't happen again, Owens will be called upon to do what he does best.

Owens and ECIII will be evenly matched on the mic, which will result in promo battles that will leave the WWE Universe talking. The matches may not be technical masterpieces, but with a vicious war of words, a series of brawls would be more than acceptable.

As one of the most well-established heels in wrestling, Owens could easily take the loss in the feud against ECIII, putting over the fresher face while also re-establishing his reputation as a dastardly and underhanded character.

Sami Zayn

Just as Owens has built credibility as one of the linchpin heels of Raw, Zayn has turned into one of the most obnoxious characters on the main roster. The perfect man for him to target would be the songbird of WWE, Elias.

Elias is one of the most popular Superstars on the roster right now, but the key to optimizing his success is putting him against someone the fans can hate in a marquee storyline. Zayn is the antagonist Elias needs to continue his ascent.

On the mic, Elias using his lyrics to pick apart his opponent's character and Zayn using his whiny attitude to get under the skin of the WWE Universe will result in unforgettable promos that force wrestling fans to invest in the story.

In the ring, Zayn and Elias should be able to put on interesting matchups that will add much-needed depth to Raw. While the red brand has a plethora of talent, to say it is improperly utilized is an understatement.

The hope is Zayn and Elias have so much confidence from management that they can't fail.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).