Carlo Ancelotti Hopes Arkadiusz Milik Form Will End Edinson Cavani Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has said he wants speculation about a possible move for Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani to end following the recent form of Arkadiusz Milik.

Milik has suffered two major injuries since moving from Ajax to Napoli in 2016, and subsequently, he's failed to kickstart his career in Italy.

However, he's started to showcase why Napoli spent big to secure him, and Ancelotti said the Poland international's form means the club won't be looking for another striker, per Tiki Taka (h/t Football Italia).

"Milik's a very young lad who was out injured for two years, and that shouldn't be forgotten," said the Italian. "He was a bit up and down at the start, but now he's finding continuity and we hope he'll carry on like this. It's ironic that people are talking about Cavani, who is much loved in Naples, when our strikers have scored a lot of goals."

Cavani spent three years with Napoli between 2010 and 2013, developing into one of the most dangerous strikers in the world during that time. In his five years at PSG, he's continued progressing and helped the team dominate French football.

He's been a regular as PSG have also sought to establish themselves as a force in European football:

Per Football Italia, there is regular speculation regarding a return to Naples, and Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis told Le Parisien (h/t Football Italia) that the "doors are always open to him" if he "lowers his demands."

Ancelotti, by contrast, appears keen to move away from the speculation regarding Napoli's former forward and give Milik his dues.

The injuries endured by the striker led former manager Maurizio Sarri to restructure the attacking portion of his team, with Dries Mertens move into a false nine berth with Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon flanking him. Although that worked well, Milik has shown he can offer something different.

He has scored four times in his last three Serie A games, including late winners away from home against Atalanta and on Sunday against Cagliari.

The latter was an excellent free-kick in the 91st minute of a tight contest:

David Amoyal noted that the 24-year-old bounced back well after missing a crucial chance against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League prior to that game:

Given the affinity that exists between Neapolitans and Cavani, you suspect there will always be talk about a possible return. PSG would possibly be open to a sale as well given they have two world-class attackers in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on their books already.

Ancelotti's words will be a huge boost to Milik, though, as he continues to cement his status in the first team for Napoli. If he can stay fit and stay among the goals for the remainder of the campaign, then talk of a Cavani reunion will fizzle away.