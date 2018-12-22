Lamar Miller Ruled out for Texans vs. Eagles with Ankle Injury

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller will miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury, the team announced Saturday.

According to the team's injury report, Miller was limited in practice on each of the past three days.

The seventh-year veteran has maintained relatively good health throughout his career. Entering 2018, he had appeared in all 16 regular-season games in four of the past five seasons, missing a total of just five games in six seasons.

However, Miller missed a contest in Week 5 due to a chest injury and later had to leave Week 15's game with an ankle problem.

When he has been healthy, the 27-year-old has been a legitimate No. 1 option in the backfield. At the time of his ankle injury, he ranked third in the AFC in rushing (917 yards) despite having missed nearly two full games due to injury. From Week 7 to Week 13, he ran for 100-plus yards four times in a six-game stretch.

This marks the sixth consecutive year in which the former fourth-round pick has rushed for at least 700 yards. During that time, he has two 1,000-yard campaigns.

While Miller is on the sideline, the Texans will have to turn elsewhere to fill his production.

Veteran Alfred Blue, who is averaging 3.3 yards per carry this season, figures to receive the majority of the carries. D'Onta Foreman could also be an option, although he is coming off an Achilles injury that limited him to 10 games as a rookie last year and has yet to make his 2018 debut.