Mason Greenwood Dazzles for Manchester United vs. Chelsea in FA Youth Cup

Mason Greenwood Dazzles for Manchester United vs. Chelsea in FA Youth CupDecember 18, 2018
Manchester United's under-18s defeated Chelsea 4-3 in the FA Youth Cup at Leigh Sports Village on Monday, and Mason Greenwood was the star of the show as he bagged a hat-trick.
It was the Blues' first defeat in the tournament since they lost in the 2012-13 final against Norwich City—they had won the Youth Cup in each of the following five seasons.
Greenwood opened the scoring after just eight minutes when he capitalised on a mistake from Chelsea goalkeeper Karlo Ziger. Tariq Lamptey equalised shortly before the break, but Greenwood netted again in the first minute of the second half, evading defender Marcel Lavinier before coolly picking out the bottom corner.
Di'Shon Bernard made it 3-1 to the Red Devils before being sent off for a second bookable offence. His side being down to 10 men didn't stop Greenwood from completing his hat-trick when he intercepted a poor pass from Dynel Simeu and fired into the same corner.
Faustino Anjorin and Daishawn Redan scored late on in a nervous end to the match for United, but they held on to win.
For Greenwood, the hat-trick extended his remarkable record at youth level:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Mason Greenwood has scored 36 goals in 36 games for Man Utd at U18 level and above. A serious record for a *serious* talent. 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/1aKjxdbA3v
Football writers Ryan Baldi and Simon Peach have been impressed with the 17-year-old:
Ryan Baldi @RyanBaldiFW
It’s been a while since I’ve seen a 17-year-old with a skillset as broad and complete as Mason Greenwood. Effortless technique and a deep bag of tricks
Simon Peach @SimonPeach
I see a few more have joined the Mason Greenwood hype train. He has outstanding potential
As well as his three well-taken goals, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News also noted his maturity amid a heated confrontation between the two teams midway through the match:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Major melee between Chelsea and United players. Greenwood one of the few standing back and watching it go on. Telling teammates to forget about it. Just a thoroughly impressive performance from him again. #mufc
The forward is yet to make an appearance for United's senior side, but he did make the bench for their defeat to Valencia in the UEFA Champions League last week.
Following his performance on Monday, United supporters took to Twitter to sing his praises and call for his inclusion in the first team:
Rashford Senior @RashfordSenior
Mason Greenwood is better than Lukaku this season. Wouldn’t mind if he gets a run of matches upfront with Rashford and Martial.
Gary @Gary7133
Not playing Mason Greenwood in the first team #mufc is a sackable offence in itself. After the crap we have seen this season surely the boy deserves a chance.
MC @MathieuCardoso7
Whichever United manager that steps in and takes @_MasonGreenwood to the top will see great success at the club for a long time. #mufc
Football writer Tom McDermott echoed that sentiment:
Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott
No reason why Mason Greenwood shouldn’t be part of the #MUFC first team squad over the Christmas period (at least). I don’t say that just because of his performance yesterday evening either.
Greenwood could have some joy in that department following United's announcement on Tuesday that manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked, as the coach gave few opportunities to young players.
That said, the Red Devils' new caretaker boss will want to effect a quick turnaround in results, so the coming months may not be ideal for them to blood youngsters like Greenwood.
As Luckhurst noted, the likes of James Wilson and Will Keane have gone before him, but they failed to make an impact on the senior side after impressing at youth level. The former is now on loan at Aberdeen, while the latter is at Hull City.
For Greenwood, all he can do is keep maintaining a high level in United's youth setup and first-team opportunities will eventually follow. If he can follow in Marcus Rashford's footsteps and make the most of them, United could have an exciting young star on their hands.
