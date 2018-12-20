Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Last Sunday's TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view arguably closed out the year on a high note for WWE, but the company has its work cut out for it as far as maintaining momentum between now and next month's Royal Rumble event.

It isn't uncommon for WWE to phone it in during the buildup to the Royal Rumble, fully expecting the Rumble matches alone to generate excitement from fans. However, there is more of a reason to be optimistic this year that the road to the Rumble will be compelling based off the events of Monday's Raw.

Between it being announced that the McMahon family will be running both Raw and SmackDown Live and fresh faces from NXT are on their way up to the main roster, it's an interesting time to be tuning into the product.

Ratings have been at an all-time low for months, but perhaps this shake-up of sorts will be what WWE TV needs to become must-see again.

Plus, the Universal Championship bout for Royal Rumble is already set: Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman will meet again one-on-one with the gold up for grabs. However, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are the true talk of the town these days and will surely spice up SmackDown in the coming weeks.

The remainder of 2018 will likely be fluff with the holiday season upon us, but beyond that, it's full steam ahead to the most unpredictable period of the year for WWE.

If management is adamant about turning things around, it will make the extra effort to deliver worthwhile storylines that will give fans an incentive to watch Raw and SmackDown every Monday and Tuesday night.

Let's look at all the intriguing angles worth keeping an eye on as Royal Rumble 2019 quickly approaches.