Video Highlights of James Harden's 47-Point Eruption in Rockets Win vs. Jazz

Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Right Arrow Icon

The Houston Rockets needed every one of James Harden's 47 points to pick up a 102-97 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Harden's final three-pointer helped ice the game away with 13.3 seconds remaining.

Four days after dropping 50 on the Los Angeles Lakers, Harden was nearly unstoppable once again. He didn't have a great night shooting (14-of-31 from the field and 4-of-12 from beyond the arc) but got to the foul line 16 times, knocking down 15 free throws.

"I say it all the time: He's the best offensive player I've ever seen," Rockets point guard Chris Paul said of Harden, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon.

The reigning MVP rounded out his night with six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

At 15-14, the Rockets have fallen well short of expectations so far. As the team leader and Houston's best player, Harden is somewhat culpable for that.

If he can continue playing at this kind of level, though, then the Rockets should get their season back on track in no time.