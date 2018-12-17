Lars Sullivan, EC3, Nikki Cross and More to Be Called Up to WWE Main Roster

Credit: WWE.com

WWE announced the next group of NXT call-ups Monday night on Raw.

To open the show, the McMahon family teased a new day for WWE's flagship show. Apparently bringing up Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, EC3, Heavy Machinery and Nikki Cross is part of that plan.

WWE has been teasing the arrival of Sullivan, so his inclusion wasn't shocking. The other five provide varying levels of surprise.

When he made his NXT debut earlier this year, EC3 wasn't long for WWE's developmental brand. Like Drew McIntyre and Bobby Roode, he didn't need much seasoning before he'd be ready for the jump to the main roster.

Likewise, Cross is clearly prepared to make the jump, and it wouldn't appear she was going to be a factor in the NXT women's title scene. WWE might as well get her on SmackDown Live, where her former Sanity stablemates already reside.

Evans and Heavy Machinery are both a little more unexpected since they haven't had a ton of high-profile matches in NXT to date.

Grouping the six together makes sense to let fans know Raw and SmackDown Live will look a little different going forward, but WWE risks watching the new additions get lost in the shuffle. Especially this close to WrestleMania season, it's hard to see how Sullivan, EC3, Heavy Machinery, Evans or Cross makes a meaningful impact right out of the gate.