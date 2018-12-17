Anthony Martial's Agent 'Very Pessimistic' About New Manchester United Contract

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Anthony Martial of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on December 5, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Anthony Martial's agent, Philippe Lanboley, says he is "very pessimistic" about discussions over a new contract with Manchester United

"I am very pessimistic about discussions going positively," Lamboley told RMC Sport (h/t Tony Mogan at the Evening Standard. "They've already made several offers that come nowhere near to what we expect."

The Red Devils have been in talks over a new five-year deal, with the player keen stay at Old Trafford, per Mogan.

Manchester United have triggered a one-year extension on Martial's contract which means his current deal now runs until 2020, according to Simon Stone at BBC Sport.

Martial has been in strong form for the club this season and is their leading goalscorer with eight goals in all competitions.

His performances also saw him recalled to the France squad in November, although he was subsequently forced to pull out due to injury.

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand told Goal's Dennis Mabuka, the club must keep hold of Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford. 

"The three players have a good future at Manchester United but only if they get the support they need," he said. "They are the future of United and must be handled with good care and treated well. So far things are not working out for them as it should be but I have hope that they will stay there for longer."

Martial arrived at Manchester United in 2015 from Monaco and has scored 44 goals in 156 appearances for the Red Devils, per the club's official website.

Squawka Football highlighted his record last season:

He has struggled for consistency during his time at Old Trafford but has shone this season and appears to have earned manager Jose Mourinho's trust.

Martial has bags of pace, causes problems for defenders when he's running with the ball and is also a good finisher. At just 23 he still has plenty of time to develop further.

Football writer Liam Canning offered his view:

Manchester United are enduring a troubled season and are already 19 points adrift of leaders Liverpool. They can ill-afford to lose such a talent as Martial but may need to significantly raise their offer if they are to keep him at the club.

