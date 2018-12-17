WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 17

8 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Bayley and Alicia Fox kicked the match off.

Fox controlled the match's shorter duration, but it was Bayley who overcame a rough landing on her knee to score the first fall of the match with a roll-up.

Alicia Fox eliminated.

Dana Brooke hit the ring next and took the fight to Bayley, seizing a rare opportunity to showcase her abilities in a singles match. Brooke worked over the knee of her opponent, really controlling the match and appearing to be on her way to victory. Ill-timed trash-talking opened her up for a Bayley-to-Belly suplex as Bayley scored another victory.

Dana Brooke eliminated.

Out next was the veteran Mickie James, who continued to attack the knee of her opponent. Bayley was able to deliver her trademark top-rope elbow, but an alert James draped her foot over the rope to break the pin. Later, on the apron, James dropped Bayley face-first into the turnbuckles by kicking her leg out from underneath her. The DDT followed, and James scored the win.

Bayley eliminated.

Ember Moon was the next to hit the ring. James attempted to powerbomb her on the floor, but the elusive Moon escaped. She still ended up on the floor and in need of some momentum coming out of the commercial. Moon got it, catching James in flight with a knee and finishing her off with the Eclipse.

Mickie James eliminated.

Natalya, fresh off a tables match win at TLC, was out next. Moon took the fight to her, not allowing The Queen of Harts to build momentum. That is until Natalya blasted her with a nasty discus clothesline that left Moon reeling. Natalya tried for the Sharpshooter, but Moon reversed. A roll-up of her own earned Nattie the win.

Ember Moon eliminated.

Ruby Riott was out next and looking for revenge following her defeat from the night before. She worked the rib area of Natalya, looking to drive the wind from the third-generation star. As the pace quickened, Riott tried for an elbow drop from the ropes, but Natalya moved and scored the win with another roll-up.

Ruby Riott eliminated.

Sasha Banks was the final competitor in the match.

Everything Natalya tried, the fresher Banks countered or reversed, even driving Nattie to the mat with a DDT ahead of the commercial break. Each woman sought her submission finisher, and each took turns reversing out. Ultimately, Natalya applied the Sharpshooter, and Banks had no choice but to tap out.

Sasha Banks eliminated.

Natalya paid tribute to her father after the match and enjoyed a tense staredown with Ronda Rousey as the show went off the air.

Result

Natalya won the gauntlet

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was an excellent example of the women's evolution in full force. There was no long, drawn-out hype for the match ahead of time. No one talked about making history, nor did WWE pat itself on the back. It just happened like it was the norm, like it was any other match on the card.

That is the type of thing the division needs in order to be seen as equal to the men.

The action here was solid and, though some of it amounted to very little, gave every woman the opportunity to shine. Natalya, in particular, was great. Dana Brooke also continued to shine in her big opportunity to work with Bayley.

With her win, Natalya has a chance to conclude the year on a high note, and Raw has a genuine high-profile main event between best friends in Rousey and Natalya for a Christmas Eve show that is usually missable.