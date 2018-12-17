Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Becky Lynch and More in the Dec. 17 WWE Roundup

Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Becky Lynch and More in the Dec. 17 WWE RoundupDecember 17, 2018
Vince McMahon 'Furious' with Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins Match at TLC
Dean Ambrose defeated Seth Rollins to win the Intercontinental Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday. For some fans, the match fell short of expectations given the bad blood and personal issues between the two stars.
According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), WWE chairman Vince McMahon shared that opinion. Meltzer reported McMahon "was furious" with how things unfolded in the ring. It's unclear what specific issues McMahon had with the match.
Becky Lynch Congratulates Asuka
Becky Lynch was gracious in defeat Monday after Asuka won the Triple Threat TLC match Sunday night to capture the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.
Asuka posted a tweet Monday morning thanking those who have supported WWE's women's division. Lynch responded with a message of congratulations in Asuka's native Japanese.
Lynch is unlikely to be so cordial when the time comes to exercise her rematch clause for the title.
Ric Flair Praises SmackDown Women's Title Match
The SmackDown women's title match was arguably the highlight of the TLC pay-per-view, with all three combatants delivering great performances. WWE legend Ric Flair was effusive in his praise, saying Asuka, Lynch and Charlotte Flair "stole the show":
Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy
Going On Last With Names Like Orton, Rollins, Mysterio, Rousey, Jax... Is Pressure That Only Few Are Ever Fortunate Enough To Understand. You Ladies Not Only Followed Some Tremendous Bouts, But You Stole The Show. This Morning, I Bow Down To All Three Of You. WOOOOO!
Putting the SmackDown women's bout in the main event of the show indicated how highly WWE regarded the trio, and it also illustrated Lynch's massive popularity. The company has every reason to continue investing in the women's division based on how well-received the TLC finale was immediately following the PPV.
