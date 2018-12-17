Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Becky Lynch and More in the Dec. 17 WWE Roundup

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon 'Furious' with Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins Match at TLC

Dean Ambrose defeated Seth Rollins to win the Intercontinental Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Sunday. For some fans, the match fell short of expectations given the bad blood and personal issues between the two stars.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc), WWE chairman Vince McMahon shared that opinion. Meltzer reported McMahon "was furious" with how things unfolded in the ring. It's unclear what specific issues McMahon had with the match.

Becky Lynch Congratulates Asuka

Becky Lynch was gracious in defeat Monday after Asuka won the Triple Threat TLC match Sunday night to capture the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Asuka posted a tweet Monday morning thanking those who have supported WWE's women's division. Lynch responded with a message of congratulations in Asuka's native Japanese.

Lynch is unlikely to be so cordial when the time comes to exercise her rematch clause for the title.

Ric Flair Praises SmackDown Women's Title Match

The SmackDown women's title match was arguably the highlight of the TLC pay-per-view, with all three combatants delivering great performances. WWE legend Ric Flair was effusive in his praise, saying Asuka, Lynch and Charlotte Flair "stole the show":

Putting the SmackDown women's bout in the main event of the show indicated how highly WWE regarded the trio, and it also illustrated Lynch's massive popularity. The company has every reason to continue investing in the women's division based on how well-received the TLC finale was immediately following the PPV.