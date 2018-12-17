Jose Mourinho's Abusive Language FA Charge Dismissed Following Appeal

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will not face sanction for a charge made by the Football Association of using "abusive, insulting and improper language" after the organisation's appeal was dismissed by the Independent Regulatory Commission.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho allegedly said "F--k off, sons of b-----s" in Portuguese in front of a camera on the pitch following United's 3-2 win at home to Newcastle United in October.

Mourinho successfully appealed a consequent charge of using abusive language, prompting the FA to appeal the decision to clear him, which was made by an independent body.

In a statement, the FA said it "respects the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission to dismiss the charge based on the legal argument submitted by Mr. Mourinho."

The organisation added:

"The FA’s position, which it maintained throughout the hearing, was that Mr. Mourinho directed his abusive, insulting and improper words directly towards the camera lens, and in these circumstances, the decision to charge was consistent with previous FA charging practice.

"Whilst we accept that the Independent Regulatory Commission disagreed on this occasion, The FA wishes to make clear that it will continue to take action against Participants for any form of abusive, insulting, or improper language or behaviour, which is directed towards a camera.

"Finally, following the Appeal Board decision, and the most recent decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission, The FA now considers this matter to be closed."

BBC Sport's Simon Stone summarised the Independent Regulatory Commission's findings in the case:

Per the BBC, the panel said that while the FA "acted in good faith" and had not "singled him out because of any bad feeling or bias," the charge against Mourinho was "a material departure from previous practice for which no good justification has been provided" and that "discretion has been unfairly exercised."

Mourinho was confronted by cameras at the final whistle after witnessing his side mount an impressive comeback from 2-0 down to beat the Magpies on October 6.