2019 NBA All-Star Game Rosters: Voting Schedule for Starters, Reserves Revealed

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Center court logo during the NBA All-Star Game as a part of 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend at STAPLES Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Get ready to vote, NBA fans.

On Monday, the NBA announced the schedule for 2019 All-Star Game voting, which begins at 11 a.m. ET on Christmas Day prior to the league's five scheduled games. The voting runs through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans can vote on the NBA app, at NBA.com and on Google as well as through the Google Assistant. Starters will be announced on TNT NBA Tip-Off on Jan. 24, while reserves—who are chosen by the league's head coaches—will be announced on the Jan. 31 edition of the show.

Those looking to have their votes carry additional weight should participate in the five "2-for-1 Days" on Jan. 3, 4, 10, 11 and 21, during which all fan votes will count twice. Fan voting will account for 50 percent of the vote for the starters, while player and media votes each account for 25 percent.

The league changed its All-Star Game format last season from the traditional Eastern Conference against Western Conference showdown. Rather, the player who received the most votes in each conference served as one of the two captains, and those captains then drafted their teams from the pool of starters and reserves.

This year will use the same format, only Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in November the draft will be televised.

LeBron James, then of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors were the two captains in last season's draft, and they each believed it should have been televised:

This season's All-Star Game will take place Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

