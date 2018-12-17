Xherdan Shaqiri: I Saw 'A Lot of Spaces' Against Manchester United from Bench

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Xherdan Shaqiri said that starting Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday on the bench gave him the chance to spot vulnerabilities that allowed him to score twice as a substitute.

Shaqiri came on in the second half after Jesse Lingard had cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener at Anfield, and his brace made the difference to return the Reds to the top of the Premier League table.

Per David Lynch of the Evening Standard, the Switzerland international said:

"I tried to be direct in the game and you can see also I prepared myself very [well].

"I watched the game from outside also, so you can see the spaces—and there were a lot of spaces between the lines.

"I am very good between the lines and try to stay there and pick the ball up to have an impact and stay in the game.

"In the end I scored two goals and we won the game, that's a perfect day for us."

The midfielder made an instant impact from the bench. Just 144 seconds after coming on in the 70th minute, he ghosted into the penalty area unmarked to score a rebound.

Eight minutes later, he escaped the attentions of Lingard on the edge of the area to fire in his second.

Football writers Leanne Prescott and Joel Rabinowitz were impressed with his impact:

Though he would rather have been on the pitch from the start, Shaqiri was pleased that he accomplished what he set out to do:

"Obviously I'd be lying if I said you are not disappointed when you are on the bench—every player is disappointed when he's on the bench.

"But I always stay positive and try to help the team when I come on and you saw today when I came on I tried to help the team and to have an impact."

His outsider's view may well have helped, though United's struggles at the back have been plain for all to see throughout this season.

The Red Devils failed to close down Shaqiri for either of his goals, and football writer Liam Canning could scarcely believe they haven't learned their lesson by now:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News took stock of United's struggles at the back this season following the game:

Liverpool haven't been quite the attacking force they were last season, but they were always likely to have plenty of joy at home to a United side that have failed to convince at the back.

It's natural Shaqiri will have been disappointed to start, given he's one of the Reds' chief sources of inspiration in the final third, but he offered a timely reminder of what he can do with his performance.

With showings like that under his belt, it will be harder for manager Jurgen Klopp to start him on the bench in their biggest games.