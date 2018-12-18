Biggest 2018 NBA Free-Agency Regrets

1 of 6

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Be honest: How many non-Golden State Warriors fans even remember Patrick McCaw? It's OK if you don't. He had a mostly anonymous NBA existence over his first two seasons, occasionally popping out in big moments but largely taking support duties.

Yet this summer, on the heels of an injury-riddled, disappointing sophomore campaign, he turned down multiple offers to stay with the Dubs.

It made zero sense then and remains confounding to this day.

"You can't do this after two years," one player told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II. "You've got to get the clout first. He doesn't have the leverage."

McCaw made a power play without any real power. The Warriors still hold his rights, so he's not free to sign anywhere else. They're also getting a ton of mileage out of fill-in wings like Alfonzo McKinnie and Damion Lee, meaning there's no incentive to run back to McCaw with a bigger offer.

Oh, and the fact that guys like McKinnie and Lee have received relatively regular minutes highlights how big a role McCaw could have filled for this group. With his experience and familiarity in the system, he would have had the inside track on a significant supporting role. If exposure was his aim, he likely would have been playing his most minutes to date on the league's best squad.

Instead, he's in danger of disappearing off the NBA radar for motivations only he knows. Maybe he will find his way back eventually, but this feels like a massive misstep.