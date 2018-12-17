Full WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Card Predictions After TLC PPV

Full WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Card Predictions After TLC PPVDecember 17, 2018
With TLC, WWE's final pay-per-view of the year, officially in the books, it's time to start looking toward the first major event in 2019, The Royal Rumble.
The annual event is not only popular due to the special Battle Royal main event, but it also helps set up the rest of WrestleMania season by finding contenders for the company's top titles.
Other than the men's and women's Rumble matches, the only confirmed bout as of this writing is Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship.
Last year's event featured four bouts on the main show in addition to the two Royal Rumbles, so we can expect WWE to follow a similar schedule for this year's PPV.
Let's look at some of the most logical matches WWE can book for the 2019 Royal Rumble.
Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
Asuka defeated Charlotte and Becky Lynch at TLC with some help from Ronda Rousey, but The Man should have a rematch in the near future as all former champions do when they lose a title.
Unless the plan is for Lynch to win the Royal Rumble match and challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw women's title at WrestleMania, we will likely see her battle Asuka at the pay-per-view.
The Empress of Tomorrow is going to be portrayed as a fighting champion due to her character's history, so there is no way WWE would have her turn down a challenge.
Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
Like Lynch, Seth Rollins will have a guaranteed rematch for the Intercontinental Championship Dean Ambrose won from him at TLC.
The Rumble seems like the best place for this to happen as their rematch would be too important to happen on a random episode of Raw.
Their showdown on Sunday wasn't met with the universal acclaim some of their past bouts have received, so they will use this opportunity to outdo themselves once again.
Ambrose and Rollins are always going to be linked thanks to their debut as members of The Shield, and we can expect WWE to continue milking this feud until Roman Reigns returns or one of them gets drafted to SmackDown.
Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle
Baron Corbin might not have become the permanent General Manager of Raw on Sunday, but we did see the possible signs of his next feud during his short match with Braun Strowman.
As The Lone Wolf tried to leave the arena, Kurt Angle cut him off on the stage and sent him back to the ring so he could be pinned by The Monster Among Men.
The Gold Medalist has been off television since losing during the WWE World Cup. If the plan is for him to get his GM job back, a match against Corbin would make sense.
Vince McMahon is set to return on Monday's Raw. If he doesn't have a new GM picked out, he could book Corbin vs. Angle at The Royal Rumble for the position.
Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre came up short at TLC against Finn Balor due to interference from his former partner, Dolph Ziggler, so we can expect The Showoff and The Scottish Terminator to continue feuding into the new year.
This feud could easily end up culminating with a match on Raw so both men are free to compete in the Rumble bout, but they deserve a singles match at a PPV to close out their storyline.
McIntyre is a future world champion for sure, but WWE clearly has other plans in place right now. Moving him to SmackDown would give him a better chance at winning a top title, so having him fight with Ziggler until he is drafted is a good way to keep him on television.
As for Ziggler, it's always hard to tell what WWE has in store for him. He goes through more highs and lows than a roller coaster, so all we can do is sit back and hope he gets the push he has deserved for so long.