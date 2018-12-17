Full WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Card Predictions After TLC PPV

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With TLC, WWE's final pay-per-view of the year, officially in the books, it's time to start looking toward the first major event in 2019, The Royal Rumble.

The annual event is not only popular due to the special Battle Royal main event, but it also helps set up the rest of WrestleMania season by finding contenders for the company's top titles.

Other than the men's and women's Rumble matches, the only confirmed bout as of this writing is Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship.

Last year's event featured four bouts on the main show in addition to the two Royal Rumbles, so we can expect WWE to follow a similar schedule for this year's PPV.

Let's look at some of the most logical matches WWE can book for the 2019 Royal Rumble.