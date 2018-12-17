B/R Countdown: James Harden's Biggest Shot from Each Year in His Career

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 17, 2018

James Harden is in his 10th NBA season. Throughout his career he has come up clutch when his teams needed him most. Watch the video above for this edition of B/R Countdown as we look at the best clutch plays for each year of Harden's career.

       

