Lonzo Ball on NBA Scheduling: 'I Get Paid Well, so I Don't Got No Complaints'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Washington Wizards on Sunday at Capital One Arena in the second game of a back-to-back, but Lonzo Ball didn't have any issue with the scheduling.

"I don't make the schedule," he said when asked if the league should curtail back-to-backs, per Harrison Faigen of SB Nation. "I just go out there and play. I get paid well, so I don't got no complaints."

Ball stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks behind a team-high 34 minutes.

He is also just 21 years old compared to the soon-to-be 34-year-old LeBron James, who played 32 minutes and scored 13 points. The 13 points marked his lowest scoring output of the season, and he played just 32 minutes in the second game of the Lakers' last back-to-back on Dec. 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies as well (LeBron is averaging 34.7 points per game this season).

Making sure James is fresh and ready to go come playoff time is surely one of head coach Luke Walton's top priorities during the regular season, and it's shown during these back-to-backs.

Los Angeles' next back-to-back comes Dec. 27 and 28 against the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers.