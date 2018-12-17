Vince McMahon Is Back: Full Preview for December 17 Episode of WWE Raw After TLC

Credit: WWE.com

The boss is back to shake things up again Monday night as Vince McMahon returns to WWE Raw amid record-low television ratings and a stagnant show desperately in need of rescue as the build to Royal Rumble begins.

Throw in the need for a new general manager and the solidification of the Royal Rumble Universal Championship match and there is plenty to be intrigued by Monday night.

Preview

It's Time to Shake Things Up

Stop me if you have heard this one before: Ratings are down and Vince McMahon is coming back to save the day.

The December 10 episode of Raw drew the lowest audience in the history of the flagship show. Yes, even lower than the 1994 editions headlined by Doink the Clown, Jeff Jarrett and Tatanka.

Now, as history tells us is the case every time management gets the feeling ratings may be trending downward, the WWE chairman pops back up to "shake things up," and he will be shaking Monday night.

Over the years, WWE has treated the Royal Rumble like the enormously important pay-per-view event it is. Since it kicks off the Road to WrestleMania, it is of the utmost importance that the show is home to unforgettable moments, matches and angles.

Look for McMahon to start manipulating the pieces on his chessboard, kind of giving fans a taste of what they can expect in January.

That, or he makes an earth-shattering announcement that involves the reshuffling of rosters long before it was likely expected to take place. Considering how low on star power Raw is, it would be of no great surprise should that occur.

Either way, McMahon will look to inject life into a show that has been the equivalent of a zombie on The Walking Dead for the better part of the last three months. How he does it is the question.

A New General Manager

One topic that will need addressing is the general manager's position.

Baron Corbin lost to Braun Strowman, who had the assistance of Raw tag team champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Heath Slater and Kurt Angle Sunday night, and has been relieved of his duties as general manager of the red brand.

With The Lone Wolf out of the picture and the brand in need of new management, all eyes will be on McMahon and whoever he chooses for the role Monday.

One option is Alexa Bliss, who has been overseeing the women's division. She is still waiting to be cleared from a concussion before setting foot in the squared circle for a legitimate match and has the mic skills necessary to thrive in the role.

Kurt Angle could always return to the role but that feels too much like a step back rather than forward.

Of course, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H could always resume their role as The Authority, overseeing the rules and matchmaking duties on Monday nights.

The best-case scenario is a fresh new face.

Maybe WWE grabs someone such as Corey Graves from the commentary table to be GM. Perhaps the company replaces one future star in Corbin with another one in the injured Jason Jordan, just to give Angle's on-screen son something to do while he rehabs his neck.

There are many options, but it will be interesting to see what WWE Creative comes up when the boss man turns up Monday night to address the position.

The Fallout from Ronda Rousey's Actions

Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey hit the ring during the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for the SmackDown Women's Championship Sunday night and shoved Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair off a ladder, allowing Asuka to win the title in an instant classic.

The former UFC star sent a message loudly and clearly to The Irish Lass Kicker and The Queen, drawing a proverbial line in the sand and daring the SmackDown women to jump over it. Expect them to do so Monday night as WWE tries to find more exposure for the red-hot Lynch.

Credit: WWE.com

There will be those who assume Rousey turned heel Sunday night via her actions, but the manner in which she is booked Monday night should serve to silence any misguided preconceptions. She was merely paying back two prospective rivals before they could get to her first.

Whether she gets the last laugh or pays dearly come Monday is what needs watching, as it will be propelling the whole story forward.