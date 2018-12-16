Jalen Ramsey on Doug Marrone's Future: 'I Ain't Worried About Nobody but Myself'

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars might have a new coach next season, but Jalen Ramsey does not appear to care.

Ramsey told reporters he is unconcerned with coach Doug Marrone's job status following Sunday's 16-13 loss to Washington.

"I ain’t worried about nobody but myself," Ramsey said.

The Jaguars have lost nine of their last 10 games following a 3-1 start. Ramsey has continued to perform like one of the best cornerbacks in football despite the team's struggles, recording 57 tackles and three interceptions on the campaign.

Marrone is in his second full season as Jacksonville's coach. He led the team to an AFC Championship Game appearance a year ago, but things have fallen apart in 2018—thanks in large part to one of the league's worst offenses. The Jaguars have benched Blake Bortles and been without Leonard Fournette for much of the season, forcing an already-stretched defense to do even more work.

Ramsey has expressed frustration with the team's performance multiple times during this difficult stretch. He also told reporters this week that he wants the Jaguars to begin negotiating a new contract this offseason.

"Like I said, I'm going to let my agent and the front office handle that, but after what came out here, what was it, five weeks ago or however many weeks ago it was, yeah, I'm feeling like, yeah, if y'all serious about that [a potential trade] not being real, then y'all need to make it happen," Ramsey said. "If not, then maybe what came out five weeks ago will happen. We'll see."

While it's not a promising sign that Ramsey is refusing to publicly back his coach, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise, either. Ramsey has always worn his heart on his sleeve and rarely holds back when giving public comments.

There's also a fair point to be made about the player-coach dynamic here. Coaches cut players all the time without the public blinking an eye. Players acting unconcerned about a coach's future should be treated in a similar manner, though it's unlikely many will see it that way.

Either way, Ramsey is one of the best corners in football, so the Jags are going to have to keep accepting his public comments as a way of life.