Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Were 'Just Perfect' Against Manchester United

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Reds were "just perfect" during Sunday's 3-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United at Anfield.

"It was a brilliant start, one of the best performances we've had since I was at Liverpool, to be honest. The first half an hour was outstanding. How we played was just perfect," he said, per Gerard Brand at Sky Sports.

The win saw Liverpool move back to the top of the Premier League table, a point clear of reigning champions Manchester City.

The Reds pressed the visitors from the start and were rewarded with the opening goal from Sadio Mane on 24 minutes.

Although Jesse Lingard equalised for Manchester United after a rare mistake by goalkeeper Alisson, two deflected shots from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri secured the win in the second half.

The Premier League showed how quickly Shaqiri made an impact after arriving from the bench:

The victory means Liverpool remain the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League. The result also saw them set a new club record:

Goal's Neil Jones praised Klopp for his decision to bring on Shaqiri for Naby Keita on 70 minutes:

Liverpool's win also means Manchester United have now lost five times in the top flight. The defeat leaves them 11 points off the top four and looking unlikely to secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool will be confident of maintaining their unbeaten run in their next two fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

However, their title credentials will be tested fully in the two games after. The Reds take on Arsenal at Anfield on December 29 and then play Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on January 3.