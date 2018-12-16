Maurizio Sarri Says Eden Hazard Injury Is 'Not a Serious Problem'

Gill Clark
December 16, 2018

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (R) taps hands with Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud (2R) as he leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on December 16, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says the injury that forced Eden Hazard off during Sunday's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion is not serious.

"Eden is okay. It's only a knock. I spoke with the doctor and he told me it's not a serious problem. He maybe needs one day to rest, two days maximum. No more," he said, according to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports News.

The Belgium international scored and assisted in the win at the Amex Stadium but was replaced on 83 minutes by striker Olivier Giroud.

Sports journalist Vaishali Bhardwaj offered some detail on the problem:

Hazard also offered his view after the match:

Sarri deployed Hazard as a false nine again for the trip to Brighton. The former Lille man put in another impressive display to maintain his excellent form this season:

The win means Chelsea stay in fourth place in the Premier League table. However, they are now three points ahead of Arsenal, who were beaten 3-2 by struggling Southampton.

Next up for the Blues is a visit from Bournemouth in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. 

It seems unlikely Hazard will be risked for that match, particularly as he has made only one substitute appearance in the tournament so far this season. 

Chelsea also have a busy festive schedule coming up in the Premier League. The Blues play Leicester City, Watford and Crystal Palace before the end of the year.

