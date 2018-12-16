Maurizio Sarri Says Eden Hazard Injury Is 'Not a Serious Problem'December 16, 2018
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says the injury that forced Eden Hazard off during Sunday's 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion is not serious.
"Eden is okay. It's only a knock. I spoke with the doctor and he told me it's not a serious problem. He maybe needs one day to rest, two days maximum. No more," he said, according to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports News.
The Belgium international scored and assisted in the win at the Amex Stadium but was replaced on 83 minutes by striker Olivier Giroud.
Sports journalist Vaishali Bhardwaj offered some detail on the problem:
Vaishali Bhardwaj @VaiBhardwaj
Eden Hazard had an ice pack around his right ankle but he's taken it off as he joins his Chelsea teammates on the pitch to celebrate. He still isn't moving that comfortably though... #CFC
Hazard also offered his view after the match:
Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 @HLNinEngeland
Eden Hazard: “My ankle is not that bad. Not that bad. Just a little bit twisted. It’s like every game, you know. I’m strong.” #cfc https://t.co/xQLOfZ6zek
Sarri deployed Hazard as a false nine again for the trip to Brighton. The former Lille man put in another impressive display to maintain his excellent form this season:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Eden Hazard has now been directly involved in more goals (16) than any other player in the Premier League this season: ⚽️ 7 goals 🅰️ 9 assists Absolutely flying under Sarri. 🔥 https://t.co/IdO7xrtC0r
The win means Chelsea stay in fourth place in the Premier League table. However, they are now three points ahead of Arsenal, who were beaten 3-2 by struggling Southampton.
Next up for the Blues is a visit from Bournemouth in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
It seems unlikely Hazard will be risked for that match, particularly as he has made only one substitute appearance in the tournament so far this season.
Chelsea also have a busy festive schedule coming up in the Premier League. The Blues play Leicester City, Watford and Crystal Palace before the end of the year.
