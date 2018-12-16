After UNC Beat Gonzaga, Mark Few Says UNC 'Up There with Anybody We've Played'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 15: Seventh Woods #0 of the North Carolina Tar Heels drives against Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on December 15, 2018 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 103-90. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Mark Few believes North Carolina is as good as any team his Gonzaga Bulldogs have played this season after Saturday's 103-90 win by the Tar Heels.

Per Aaron Beard of the Associated Press (h/t GoHeels.com), Few singled out North Carolina's rebounding and shooting efficiency as big reasons why that group is special.

"They're right up there with anybody we've played," he said. "Especially on the glass, we haven't been beaten on the glass like that all year. And I know we certainly haven't given up 50 percent in both halves for defensive field-goal percentage. So, they're right there."

It's telling that Few thinks so much of North Carolina, since Gonzaga has also played No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Tennessee.

The Tar Heels' 103 points were the most allowed by Gonzaga since a 111-105 double-overtime loss to Florida in November 2017. The Bulldogs have also lost back-to-back games after climbing to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Dec. 3.

If Few's team hopes to remain a national title contender, fixing the defense will be key. The Bulldogs rank 264th in defensive rating (104 points per 100 possessions) and 305th in points allowed per game (78.7) through 11 games this season.

