NFL Playoffs 2018-19: Updated Standings, Bracket Picture and Scenarios

The Chicago Bears have suffered through several painful seasons in the last few years, but those time came to an end Sunday when the Monsters of the Midway defeated the Green Bay Packers by a 24-17 score.

That victory helped the Bears clinch the NFC North title and it was their first home victory over the Packers after eight straight defeats (seven regular season and one postseason).

The New England Patriots had a chance to clinch their division title as well after the Miami Dolphins were drubbed 41-17 by the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Patriots' road woes continued, as they dropped a 17-10 decision to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The win ended Pittsburgh's three-game losing streak and allowed the Steelers to hang onto first place in the AFC North by one-half game over the Baltimore Ravens, who defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-12.

Had the Steelers not held off the Patriots, the Ravens would have taken over first place in the division.

The Patriots dropped from the No. 2 to the No. 3 spot in the AFC, as the Houston Texans moved into the No. 2 spot. If the Texans can maintain that position, they will have a bye in the first round.

The Steelers improved to 8-5-1 with the win, and that victory allowed them to get within one-half game of the Patriots for the No. 3 spot.

Here's a link to the latest NFL standings, and while the playoff picture is somewhat clearer than it had been at the start of Sunday's action, there are still many pages to be written before the regular season ends Dec. 30.

One of the more shocking developments of the day was the 23-0 defeat the Indianapolis Colts administered to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys had been the hottest team in the league with five straight victories, and they had rediscovered their offense in the process.

However the Colts were led by running back Marlon Mack, who ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns while the defense held Ezekiel Elliott to 87 rushing yards and kept quarterback Dak Prescott in check.

While the Cowboys lost, the Washington Redskins pulled off a surprising 16-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys dropped to 8-6 with the loss, while the Redskins improved to 7-7, and they did it with Josh Johnson at quarterback.

The Redskins had previously lost Alex Smith and Colt McCoy to season-ending injuries, and Mark Sanchez had been ineffective at the position. Head coach Jay Gruden gave Johnson a try, and he proved successful.

The Seattle Seahawks had a chance to clinch a wild-card spot, but they dropped a 26-23 overtime decision to the San Francisco 49ers. They still maintain the No. 1 position among NFC wild-card contenders with the Vikings in the No. 2 spot.

The Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers remain in the best positions to challenge the Seahawks and the Vikings for the NFC wild-card spots. The Eagles play at Los Angeles against the Rams Sunday night, while the Panthers host the New Orleans Saints Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are the only AFC teams to have clinched playoff positions in the AFC. Both of those teams are 11-3, and while the Chargers defeated the Chiefs Thursday night in Kansas City, the Chiefs still have the technical edge based on having the better divisional record.

The team that does not win the AFC West title will earn the conference's No. 1 wild card spot.

The Patriots have a two-game lead over the Dolphins in the AFC East with home games remaining against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, and one more New England win or Miami loss would give the Pats their 10th consecutive division title.

The Texans will win the AFC South with one more win, while the Colts and Titans both have chances to win the AFC's No. 2 wild-card position.

The Ravens, Colts and Titans are all 8-6, and the Ravens have the current edge because they have the better conference record. The Dolphins also are in contention.

Week 16 and 17 scenarios

Despite losing to the Colts Sunday, the Cowboys have a one-game lead in the NFC East and a favorable schedule with a home game against Tampa Bay and a road game against the New York Giants to close the regular season.

The Vikings close with a road game against the Detroit Lions and a home game against the Bears, and if Chicago is locked into the No. 3 spot at that point, the Vikings could have the edge in that game.

The Saints and Rams previously locked up the NFC South and West, respectively, and both are likely to finish in the top two spots in the NFC and secure first-round byes.

The Seahawks host the Chargers and Cardinals in the final two weeks of the season, and they seem quite likely to secure a wild-card spot. If they lose one of those games, the Vikings could bypass them for the No. 1 wild-card position.

The Steelers are breathing easier after their win over the Patriots, but they go on the road to New Orleans in Week 16 before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale. If they lose one of those games, and the Ravens beat the Chargers and the Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks, Baltimore wins the AFC North.

