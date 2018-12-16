Projecting the Biggest Surprises and Most Shocking Results of WWE TLC 2018

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For a minor pay-per-view, WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs sure is big. Twelve matches are currently on the fight card, and most have some type of hardcore stipulation, as befitting the the PPV's theme. We're looking at a situation where WWE might utilize the entire allotted four hours for the show.

And unfortunately, the storylines—particularly the Raw storylines—do not justify this sort of excessive treatment. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss and (possibly?) Braun Strowman are all on the shelf, forcing WWE to rush and change their plans headed into WrestleMania. The narratives have suffered as a result. It's up to the performers to make up the difference.

Any major story twists will probably happen at the Royal Rumble next month, when more WWE fans tune in to watch. But there still could be some surprises at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs. Here are our projections.