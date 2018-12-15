Kobe Bryant Gets San Benito HS Students out of Final Exam with Twitter Reply

Kobe Bryant Gets San Benito HS Students out of Final Exam with Twitter ReplyDecember 16, 2018
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Kobe Bryant earned two Finals MVP awards as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers—and he may have just earned a third one in retirement.
A San Benito High School student named April tweeted at the Black Mamba on Friday morning in hopes that he would help her class get out of a final exam:
Incredibly enough, Bryant delivered an early Christmas present to the students:
Kobe Bryant @kobebryant
Alternate exam? How about no exam at all @_aprilgarcia_ #MerryChristmas https://t.co/mi2dLdTYLm
Even in retirement, the Mamba is still coming through in the clutch.
