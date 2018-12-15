Kobe Bryant Gets San Benito HS Students out of Final Exam with Twitter Reply

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant earned two Finals MVP awards as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers—and he may have just earned a third one in retirement.

A San Benito High School student named April tweeted at the Black Mamba on Friday morning in hopes that he would help her class get out of a final exam:

Incredibly enough, Bryant delivered an early Christmas present to the students:

Even in retirement, the Mamba is still coming through in the clutch.