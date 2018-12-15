Kobe Bryant Gets San Benito HS Students out of Final Exam with Twitter Reply

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

FILE - This is a June 14, 2009, file photo showing Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant holding the Larry O'Brien championship trophy and finals MVP trophy after the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals, in Orlando, Fla. Bryant was on top when the decade started, and he still is when it ends. Someone so good deserves to be considered among the candidates for The Associated Press' Athlete of the Decade.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Kobe Bryant earned two Finals MVP awards as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers—and he may have just earned a third one in retirement.

A San Benito High School student named April tweeted at the Black Mamba on Friday morning in hopes that he would help her class get out of a final exam:

Incredibly enough, Bryant delivered an early Christmas present to the students:

Even in retirement, the Mamba is still coming through in the clutch.

