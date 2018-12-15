FCS Playoffs 2018: Date, Schedule for NDSU vs. Eastern Washington Championship

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Stop if you've heard this before: No. 1 North Dakota State (14-0) is headed to the FCS Championship. After handling rival South Dakota State in the semifinal by a score of 44-21, the defending champion Bison will play in the championship for the seventh time since 2011—having won all of their previous six appearances.

What's different about the 2018 FCS Championship game, though, is the opponent. North Dakota State has never faced No. 3 Eastern Washington (12-2) on the biggest stage. After taking care of Maine 50-19 on Saturday afternoon, the Eastern Washington Eagles will join the Bison in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday, Jan. 5.

The game will be televised on ESPN2 beginning at noon ET.

This will be Eastern Washington's second appearance in the FCS Championship—the last coming in 2010, which they won.

Based on each team's semifinal performances, the ground game will feature heavily in the championship game. NDSU senior quarterback Easton Stick rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns as the Bison accumulated 439 rushing yards on 49 total carries split between six ball carriers.

Eastern Washington sophomore quarterback Eric Barriere shouldered the Eagles through the air against Maine with seven touchdowns and 352 yards on 21-of-30 passing. Barriere's target of choice was senior Nsimba Webster, who finished the game with 188 yards and four touchdowns on nine receptions.

On top of that, the Eagles gashed the Black Bears for 216 yards on the ground between six ball carriers.

Barriere took over as starting quarterback in October after senior Gage Gubrud suffered a career-ending toe injury. With Barriere under center, the Eagles have gone 8-1—their last loss coming on Oct. 13.

NDSU will have extra incentive. On top of looking to become the first FCS program to win seven championships, the Bison will be sending off head coach Chris Klieman. Klieman has already been named Kansas State's head coach beginning next season.

With a win on Jan. 5, Klieman will tie Jim Tressel as the FCS coach with most championship wins (four).

With a win in Frisco, Stick will have his 49th career victory and become the winningest FCS quarterback in history—a record he is currently tied for with former NDSU quarterback Brock Jensen.

"Never underestimate the power of people that love each other, are honest with each other and will battle for each other," Klieman said after his team's semifinal win on Friday night. He has been head coach since 2014.

The last time these two teams faced off came in Week 2 of the 2017 season on Sept. 9 at Eastern Washington. The Bison dominated and won 40-13 with a team largely the same as the one that will show up in Frisco—NDSU sports 24 seniors. But Jan. 5 will be the first time NDSU plays a Barriere-led Eagles squad.