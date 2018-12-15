Pep Guardiola Praises 'Calm' and 'Happy' Raheem Sterling

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling is "calm" and "beloved" at Manchester City, according to his manager, Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard heaped praise on the England international winger after he came off the bench to score City's third in a 3-1 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

City's win sent the champions back to the top of the table and came a week after Sterling was allegedly racially abused by a group of Chelsea supporters during City's 2-0 defeat to the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old subsequently criticised sections of the media for how they portray young black players in a post on Instagram.

Guardiola described how Sterling has responded to the racial abuse, per Jamie Jackson of The Observer: "I see him so calm. I think he has handled in the last years many situations, rumours, people saying not nice things about him, his family or, in that case, the colour of his skin: so that is why I admire him. He is calm, happy playing, beloved in the locker room, so it is good."

Sterling's decision to speak out against racism within football will underpin an upcoming Nike advertising campaign with him as its focal point. The Daily Mirror's James Whaling noted Sterling will be pictured alongside a caption reading: "Speaking up doesn't always make life easier. But easy never changed anything."

Guardiola also discussed Sterling's growing prowess as a finisher after he headed home a pinpoint cross from Fernandinho:

Guardiola also believes Sterling is more decisive when presented with an opportunity and is no longer overthinking his finishing: "Raheem, when he has not time to think in front of [the] keeper, it is always [a] goal—the problem is when he has time to think."

Sterling has always possessed the pace to stretch any defence—a quality he has combined with intelligent movement off the ball—and his greater confidence as a finisher means City have a player who can lead their forward line for years.